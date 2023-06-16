Al Pacino welcomes a baby boy at 83; name revealed

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino embraced fatherhood for the fourth time at 83; welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29.

As per an exclusive report from a foreign tabloid, ‘The Godfather’ actor, who was reported to be expecting his fourth child, first with the current partner Alfallah last month, has been blessed with a son, confirmed his rep.

The publication also learnt that Al Pacino and his girlfriend have named their baby boy, Roman Pacino, while more details about the newborn were not shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Pacino had three children before the newborn boy. His daughter Julie with the acting coach Jan Tarrant was born in 1989, while he also shares twins, a son Anton James and a daughter Olivia Rose (born in 2001) with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

On the other hand, Alfallah, a film and TV production graduate from the University of California, Los Angeles, was earlier in relationships with Mick Jagger and Nicolas Berggruen.

Reportedly, the Hollywood veteran had been dating Noor Alfallah since the Covid pandemic, however, their romance first came to light in April last year, when the two were spotted together at a dinner.

