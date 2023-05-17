PTI leaders summoned in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former federal ministers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in National Crime Agency £190m Scandal or Al-Qadir Trust Case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the accountability watchdog has decided to made PTI leaders – who were part of PTI cabinet – part of investigation.

In this regard, the NAB issued summons notices to former federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mehmood, Hammad Azhar and Zulfi Bukhari. Meanwhile, the bureau also summoned former federal minister Faisal Vawda in the case.

Furthermore, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan – in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

A three-member team of the anti-graft body reached Zaman Park to hand over the summons to Bushra Bibi for tomorrow’s appearance.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) changed the title of the Al-Qadir Trust case to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’, summoning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on May 18.

According to details, the accountability watchdog summoned Imran Khan on May 18 in a ‘personal capacity’ in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which title has been changed to ‘National Crime Agency £190m Scandal’.

Sources told ARY News that the NAB instructed the former prime minister to bring the documents related to the case.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.