Alamgir Tareen’s suicide: Post-mortem report comes out

LAHORE: The post-mortem report of Alamgir Tareen – the brother of senior politician and IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen – has been released after his alleged suicide in Lahore today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The post-mortem report stated that the bullet hit the upper portion of the head from the right ear which exited from the left side of the head and also damaged brain tissues.

It added that the cause of death was excessive bleeding, whereas, neither torture mark was found on the body nor excessive use of drugs.

Earlier in the day, Jahangir Tareen’s brother and the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans Alamgir Tareen committed suicide in Lahore.

According to police sources, Jahangir Tareen’s brother reportedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his residence located in the Gulberg area of Lahore.

Soon after the incident, the police team reached the site and collected fingerprints and other evidence from the scene. Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the factors behind Tareen’s suicide.

Alamgir was the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans and was a leading businessman in South Punjab.

Tareen completed his bachelor’s from the University of California at Berkeley and later did his Masters degree from the prestigious Yale University.

Besides, Alamgir was a sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills”.