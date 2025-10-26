Australia’s Alana King records best-ever figures by a bowler in Women’s World Cup

Australian bowler Alana King made history by recording the best-ever bowling figures in the history of the ICC Women’s World Cup against South Africa.

The Australian leg-spinner achieved the remarkable feat on Saturday during a match against South Africa in Indore, where she delivered an extraordinary performance, taking 7 wickets for just 18 runs in 7 overs.

With this, King broke the long-standing world record for the best bowling figures in a Women’s World Cup match.

The previous record was held by New Zealand’s Jackie Lord, who took 6 wickets for 10 runs against India during the 1982 World Cup.

Australia defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the same match. Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for just 97 runs, while Australia comfortably chased down the target in the 17th over, losing only 3 wickets.

Australia, England, South Africa, and India have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup.

