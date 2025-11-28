Alaya F shares an insight on her 75-days fitness challenge

Indian actress Alaya F shared an update about her health while completing the 75- fitness challenge for the second time.

The Freddy actress, shared that she has been diagnosed with SIBO ( Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth) after dealing with unexplained symptoms for months.

In a video posted on her Instagram, she said, “This time my 75-hard journey looked very different. I was dealing with constant bloating, fatigue, slow recovery, low strength, and brain fog”. She explained that these issues continued for nearly three months before doctors confirmed the SIBO diagnosis.

She also shared, “I’ve been on antibiotics for more than 50 days, and this challenge felt tougher than my previous attempt.”

She added, “The first 75- hard was filled with intense workouts and visible physical changes. This time, my focus shifted to simply showing up and completing the minimum requirements, even when I did not feel my best.”

She noted, “My body did not transform the way it did last time. Instead, I mostly saw symptoms and discomfort. Still, I continued the challenge, because discipline is not about pushing yourself to extremes, it is about staying consistent even during difficult phases.”

Despite the setbacks, Alaya continues to motivate her fans with honesty about her fitness and health journey.