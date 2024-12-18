Alec Baldwin reveals plans to expose truth about ‘Rust’ shooting

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has vowed to ‘expose’ the truth about the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting which claimed the life of director of photography Halyna Hutchins

While the case against Baldwin was dismissed in July, the Hollywood actor has said that the story surrounding the fatal shooting has only begun.

“There is more to come. The truth of what happened has never been told,” he said while discussing the fatal shooting which occurred on October 21, 2021, on the set of ‘Rust.’

“I think there’s more to come. There’s more to come, but the more to come is now my effort, and it’s going to be undeniably a successful effort, to raise and to expose what really happened. I was counterpunching. I was on the defensive. I was being accused. I was being indicted,” Alec Baldwin added.

The Hollywood actor slammed the mainstream media for allegedly suppressing details and stories that could help his case.

According to Alec Baldwin, the media ‘amplified every story’ that tarnished his image following the tragic death of ‘Rust’ director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

“We have more sh-t that’s going to come out in ensuing legal filings and so forth. These last three years, people have just dined out. Because in this country, when people hate you on that level, they want three things. They want you to die,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Hutchins was fatally shot after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun with a live round in it.

Following the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, the Hollywood actor claimed that he did not pull the trigger as prosecutors took aim at ‘Rust’ armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

After her decision to plead not guilty, the armourer was charged with evidence tampering and sentenced to 18 months in prison.