Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria addresses marriage crisis rumours

Days after being spotted without her wedding ring, author and reality TV star Hilaria Baldwin has finally responded to the speculations of a troubled marriage with Hollywood veteran Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin, 41, who is currently participating in the 34th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday to respond to a fan’s query about her wedding ring, amid the speculations of a marriage crisis with Alec Baldwin, 67.

“Where’s your wedding rings?” asked a netizen, with the username Cammy282, after the star wife ditched the band for the rehearsals of her dance act. Responding to this, she posted a video of herself with a plush toy of her husband’s character, Adam, from ‘Beetlejuice’ (1998), as well as her ring on full display, and captioned, “Don’t worry Cammy, got my Alec stand in here while he is gone working.”

“And ring is right here (tho I don’t wear to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing 🤣),” she explained further.

Notably, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin tied the knot in 2012, after less than a year of dating. The couple shares seven kids together, including Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2.

Meanwhile, she is also the stepmother to the veteran’s elder daughter, Ireland Baldwin, 29, from his first marriage of nine years, with fellow actor Kim Basinger.