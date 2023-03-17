Aleem Dar Announces Retirement

Cricket umpire Aleem Dar, widely considered as one of the best umpires in the game, has announced his retirement from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires after a prolific career.

Dar, who hails from Pakistan, made his international umpiring debut in 2000, and since then, he has officiated in 435 international matches, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He was a part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires from 2004 until his retirement.

Congratulations Aleem Dar on a successful career as an elite panelist. He was the first Pakistani to become a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2004. pic.twitter.com/GTibtFTaoH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2023

During his illustrious career, Aleem Dar has been recognized for his exceptional umpiring skills and was named the ICC Umpire of the Year on three occasions – 2009, 2010, and 2011. He stood in the finals of two consecutive ICC World Cups – 2007 and 2011. He was also the umpire for the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2010 and 2012.

Dar, who is 54 years old, expressed his gratitude to the ICC and the cricketing fraternity for their support during his career. He said, “It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession,” Dar said, reflecting on his career. “Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning.”`

He went on to thank the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and his colleagues on the panel for their support over the years. “I would also like to thank my family; without whose support I could not have gone on for so long. I look forward to continuing to serve the game as an umpire,” he said.

Aleem Dar will continue to umpire in domestic cricket in Pakistan and is expected to mentor young umpires in the country. His retirement leaves a huge void in international cricket, and his absence will be felt by players and fans alike.

