Aleem khan appointed president as IPP announces party positions

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan has been appointed as president as Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced party positions, ARY News reported.

I am pleased to announce Abdul Aleem Khan as the President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. Aamir Mehmood Kiyani as Secretary General. Awn Chaudhary as Additional Secretary General & Spokesperson of the Party as well as of the Patron-in-Chief.

More announcements to follow Inshallah — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) June 12, 2023

As per details, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party head Jahangir Tareen took to Twitter and announced the party positions.

He appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor Awn Chaudhary as Additional Secretary General & Spokesperson of the party and of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen while Aamir Mehmood Kiyani has been appointed as Secretary General of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Earlier on June 8, a seasoned politician and former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.

While announcing the new political party “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” Jahangir Tareen said that “We all have one purpose which is to work for the development of Pakistan”.

He claimed that more people will join IPP in the coming days and the party will try its best to meet the expectations of the people of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.