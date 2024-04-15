Aleem Khan calls for increase in exports to help stabilise economy

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that increase in exports was imperative for enhancing foreign reserves and stabilising the national economy.

The private sector should come forward and explore different fields to enhance exports, he said during a meeting with businessmen and investors here at the Governor House.

Aleem Khan stressed the need to take special measures, especially in view of Pak-Saudi investment and export agreements. “We have to further expand by investing in export sectors which will ultimately create more jobs”.

He urged the private sector to find new opportunities to invest domestically and abroad, for which the government would provide them all possible facilities.

The minister welcomed the visit of a high-level delegation from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He expressed the hope that the private sector would take full advantage of the opportunity, which would also boost bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Federal Secretary Commerce Saleh Farooqui briefed the meeting regarding the export situation.

He said that there was a wide scope in the fields of agriculture, textile, information technology, pharmaceuticals, mobiles, sports equipment, minerals and other sectors.

The meeting was attended by important business personalities, investors and leaders of the business community who announced their full support to the present government.

The participants also expressed their commitment that they would fully cooperate with the high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia and make efforts to increase the exports as much as possible.

Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala also attended the meeting.