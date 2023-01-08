Aleem Khan dismisses reports of forming new political party

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aleem Khan has dismissed reports of forming or joining a new political party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the former PTI leader, who was disqualified as a lawmaker last year, said that he has good relations with Jahangir Tareen and Chaudhry Sarwar but right now he is only focused on his welfare project and had no plans to join any party.

“There is no truth in the reports of my inclusion in a new political party as right now I am only focused on welfare work,” he said in a statement.

The clarification from former PTI comes a day after it was reported that some PTI dissidents, led by Jahangir Tareen and himself, were weighing options to either join the PPP or form a new political party.

At least 25 PTI MPAs — including Aleem Khan — had been disqualified in line with court order after they violated the party line last year and voted for PML-N chief minister candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

