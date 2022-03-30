Aleem Khan group reaches decision on no-trust motion

LAHORE: Aleem Khan group, another disgruntled faction of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has finally made its decision regarding oppostion’s no-confidence resolutions in Centre and Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development confirmed ARY News that Abdul Aleem Khan group has finalised its strategy whether to support Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab CM slot or take side with the opposition.

PML-Q and PML-N are reportedly in contact with Aleem Khan, said sources.

Separately, the Tareen group has summoned a consultative session tomorrow (Thursday) to make a final discuss whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the ruling PTI.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Tareen group has decided to summon consultative session tomorrow wherein key decisions would be taken regarding no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

They said that the Tareen group has decided to continue talks with Pervaiz Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion. A delegation of Tareen group will also meet PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

Read More: MQM-P, OPPOSITION HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT: BILAWAL It was learnt that Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

