Aleem Khan likely to quit Privatization, Investment Board portfolios

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Aleem Khan is set to ‘relinquish’ his roles in the Privatization and Investment Board, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Currently holding portfolios for Privatization, Investment Board, and Communications, Aleem Khan has decided to retain the Ministry of Communications while stepping down from the other two.

Sources indicate that Aleem Khan has already taken Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into confidence regarding his decision to relinquish the two ministries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned portfolios to newly inducted ministers, state ministers, and three advisers.

According to a notification, Haneef Abbasi will oversee the Railways ministry, while Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will handle Parliamentary Affairs. Ali Pervez Malik has been assigned the Petroleum portfolio, and Aurangzeb Khachi will head the National Heritage division.

Read more: PM Shehbaz expands federal cabinet as 27 new members take oath

Other key appointments include Khalid Magsi as Minister for Science and Technology, Moin Wattoo as Minister for Water Resources, and Junaid Anwar Chaudhry as Minister for Maritime Affairs.

Sardar Yousuf will oversee Religious Affairs, Raza Hayat will lead Defence Production, and Shaza Fatima has been assigned the Information Technology portfolio.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan will handle Public Affairs, while Syed Mustafa Kamal has been appointed as Minister for National Health Services.

These appointments aim to strengthen the government’s efforts in various sectors.

Earlier on February 27, President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to new federal cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.