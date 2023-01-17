Aleem Khan ‘lobbying’ for nomination as caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Former Punjab minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aleem Khan has started ‘lobbying’ for his nomination for the caretaker Punjab CM, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

Aleem Khan, who remained senior Punjab minister in former CM Punjab Usman Buzdar’s cabinet, left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over differences with the party leadership.

Sources said that PML-N has also held a consultation with the allied parties on the names of Aleem Khan, Najam Sethi and former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema for the slot of caretaker Punjab CM.

One of the allied parties has reservations over Najam Sethi, the sources said, and added that PDM is of the view that the matter should be dragged to the ECP.

Read more: PML-N fails to give names for caretaker Punjab CM

On Monday, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said three names for a caretaker Punjab CM have been agreed upon after the consultation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his tweet, Parvez Elahi said that the three names i.e. Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa have been finalised for the caretaker Punjab CM slot.

