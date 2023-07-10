Aleem Khan meets German envoy, discusses ‘political situation’

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan on Monday met German Ambassador Alfred Grannas and discussed country’s political situation, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan and the German envoy discussed enhancement of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany and current political situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the IPP president expressed the need for a further boost in trade activities between the two countries.

He asserted that the strong leadership and managerial skills demonstrated by Germany have contributed to its global reputation and influence.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Grannas acknowledged that free German trade with Pakistan had reached 2.3 billion euros since 2020.

He further mentioned that Germany supplies machinery, chemicals, and industrial equipment to Pakistan, contributing to the economic cooperation between the two nations.

The German ambassador also expressed his admiration for the hospitality of Pakistan, specifically mentioning his fondness for Lahore.

Aleem Khan also presented a commemorative shield to Alfred Grannas as a gesture of appreciation and goodwill. Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for increased trade and collaboration in various sectors.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Moulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.