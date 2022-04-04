Aleem Khan’s remarks about PM Imran’s wife ‘below dignity’: governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday hit back at PTI dissident Aleem Khan after the latter lambasted interim Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the governor said, “ I have known Imran Khan for 30 yrs. U [Aleem] & I both know he’s an honest man with pure intentions for country & nation for whom he sacrificed a life of comfort blessed by Allah SWT.”

Aleem’s comments about the prime minister’s family are “below dignity”, he said.

“His wife is a God fearing housewife who has no role in his politics,” Ismail added.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Khan used to call Pervaiz Elahi the biggest dacoit of Punjab, but he picked him for the coveted post of the Punjab CM.

“Will he [Elahi] now make Naya Pakistan,” he asked. He further questioned why was there a need for such a long political struggle when the PML-Q leader was going to be made Punjab’s chief minister.

