Aleem Khan to attend int’l conference in Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation and Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan will visit Tajikistan to represent Pakistan in a Two-Day International Regional Conference under “Road to Tien Shan”.

Besides Pakistan, China, India, Armenia, Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan are included in this international conference commencing from Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists today, Abdul Aleem Khan said Pakistan was already working on the road network from Afghanistan and China to Tajikistan.

He said the construction of new highways will provide access to ports and corridors for commercial markets while such global projects will lead to international cooperation besides promoting trade from Pakistan.

A day earlier, it was reported that a high-level delegation headed by Abdul Aleem Khan will visit Kuwait by end of current month for boosting investment in Pakistan.

The Pakistani delegation is expected to have meetings with Prime Minister of Kuwait and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Power and Petroleum while Trade Minister of Kuwait will host, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Trade and business activities between the two countries will also be finalized and the visit to Kuwait will be made more useful in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Abdul Aleem Khan presided over the important consultation meeting regarding the visit to Kuwait in which the necessary issues were finalized.

The minister said that during his visit to Kuwait, there will be progress in providing employment to more workforce from Pakistan, especially health professionals and skilled labor, as well as taking the business community into confidence and the private sector.