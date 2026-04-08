Aleema Khan along with 400 PTI supporters booked in violent protest case

RAWALPINDI: Police in Rawalpindi have registered a case against hundreds of individuals after a protest allegedly incited by Aleema Khan turned violent, leading to clashes with law enforcement.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Sadr Bairooni police station, around 400 workers have been nominated in the case, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) figures such as MNA Shahid Khattak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial minister Meena Khan.

Others named in the case include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Shafi Jan and Mirza Afridi, along with Shafqat Awan, Iqbal Afridi and Naeem Panjutha.

The FIR states that 41 individuals were arrested from the scene, while nine police personnel sustained injuries due to stone-pelting by protesters. Authorities also claimed that materials used for making petrol bombs were recovered from 13 vehicles taken into custody.

Police alleged that the accused had planned the protest in advance and attempted to exert pressure through violent means. During the unrest, a government vehicle was reportedly damaged, while demonstrators raised slogans against state institutions.

The report further stated that the protesters blocked a major highway, disrupting daily life and bringing traffic to a standstill in parts of the city.