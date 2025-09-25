Aleema Khan slams FIA’s role in Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has raised serious questions over the handling of the Toshakhana-II case, claiming that the investigation process exposes the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) lack of professionalism, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, she revealed that the investigation officer interrogated 22 people in a single day, which, according to her, reflects how “capable” the FIA is. She added that if the Toshakhana case had been heard in a regular court, it would have technically ended after the first witness.

“This case has now turned into a case for acquittal,” Aleema Khan asserted, noting that the Islamabad High Court set the next hearing for the Al-Qadir Trust case on September 16, only after the Toshakhana-II verdict is delivered.

Commenting on PTI founder Imran Khan’s communications, she said he conveys messages through his family. “He has made it clear that all statements issued from his official X account are with his consent,” she said, stressing that the responsibility for his messages rests with the family.

Aleema Khan explained that the family discusses Imran Khan’s messages before passing them on. “In a democracy, reaching out to the people is not a crime,” she emphasised.

She further confirmed that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, had personally given the call for the upcoming rally on September 27.

In an earlier statement outside of the Supreme Court, Aleema Khan said, “In the past, chief justices would take suo motu notice of any injustice. The judiciary is the last resort; there is no other forum to turn to.”

Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, arrived at the Supreme Court to hand a letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi but was prevented from accessing the Chief Justice’s chambers by court security.

Aleema Khan, accompanied by other sisters of Imran Khan and members of the PTI legal team, told reporters she had come to deliver a letter written by the PTI founder to the Chief Justice. The delegation was stopped by Supreme Court police before they could proceed to the Chief Justice’s chambers.