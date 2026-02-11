“People protested from home on 8th February,” says Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that people protested from their homes on 8th February, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan described the 8th February strike as successful and alleged that various news reports were being circulated to divert attention. “On that day, we protested while staying at home,” she said.

She criticized the videos presented against her in court, calling them controversial. “It is not clear in the videos who is saying what or what the source is. Key testimony from the prosecution is not acceptable to us,” Aleema Khan added. She also described the case against her as politically motivated retaliation.

Regarding recent developments within PTI, she said, “Yesterday, lawyer Salman Safdar met with the party’s founder in Adiala Jail. Tomorrow, we all will go to the Supreme Court. The report will be revealed tomorrow.”

Aleema Khan also commented on her brother Imran Khan’s health. “The founder has been facing an eye problem for the past six months. The government claims treatment was provided, but we do not know who performed it or how. We demand that justice be served to my brother,” she concluded.

PTI Founder’s Current Condition

Earlier, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to take immediate action to ensure proper medical care for party founder Imran Khan.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo took on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that the PTI founder had previously met with Bushra Bibi. During the meeting, Bushra Bibi expressed serious concern about the founder’s health. She reportedly noted that even after receiving an eye injection, the PTI founder’s affected eye had not improved by more than 10 percent.

She demanded that immediate access to Imran Khan’s personal physician be ensured without delay. Maryam Riaz also urged PTI leaders to approach the courts regarding the deteriorating health of the party founder.

She further said that the PTI founder’s health condition should be raised before human rights organizations and the international media. According to her, the PTI founder urgently requires regular and proper medical care.

These concerns come after a previous visit by Barrister Salman Safdar, who had met the PTI founder at Adiala Jail for nearly three hours. Appointed by the Supreme Court as a friend of the court, Safdar had assessed Imran Khan’s health, living conditions, and available facilities.

After his visit, Safdar described the interaction as positive and said the founder’s health was stable, though he added that a full report would be submitted to the Supreme Court before any detailed comment. He also briefed Salman Akram Raja following the visit.

The contrast between the family’s urgent concerns and the lawyer’s earlier assessment highlights the ongoing attention to Imran Khan’s health and the growing scrutiny over the adequacy of his medical care while in custody.