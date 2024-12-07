Aleema Khan, other PTI leaders’ bail extended in protest case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the interim bail of PTI founder’s sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and party leader Salman Akram Raja until January 18 in a protest case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the case pertains to a violent clash between PTI workers and police on October 5. The court also granted an extension in the interim bail of Ali Imtiaz Warraich and others.

The PTI leaders had filed bail applications in four different cases. The extension of their interim bail provides them with temporary relief as they face charges related to the protest.

On the other side, PTI founder Imran Khan, warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his demands are not met.

Addressing media persons outside jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema said that former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated, has announced two key demands: the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.

Earlier, Imran Khan, through his sister Aleema Khan, sent a significant message, revealing that he has “one final card” left.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan hinted at having “one final card up his sleeve” but chose not to reveal further details.

Addressing rumors about the former prime minister’s health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the fake reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.