Aleema Khan, PTI lawyers trade barbs outside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: A heated argument erupted between Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, and PTI lawyers outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the altercation began when Aleema Khan stated that only authorized individuals would be allowed to meet with Imran Khan, saying that only those with assigned responsibilities would be permitted to visit him.

Aleema Khan also asserted that no lawyer would be allowed to enter the jail without proper authorization, and no one will file any additional petitions in the court. She clarified that only Salman Akram and Salman Safdar had the authority to file petitions.

The situation escalated when Aleema Khan told PTI lawyer Naeem Panjutha that he is the spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, questioning him that “who have you been meeting?

To which he responded “I haven’t met with anyone; you tell me who I’ve met.” Aleema Khan took offense to his tone, warning him not to be disrespectful.

Naeem Panjutha responded, “I’m not being disrespectful; we’ve suffered imprisonment and faced cases.” Aleema Khan retorted, “Speak to me in a respectful tone, and stay quiet.”

The exchange ended with the lawyers, including Naeem Panjutha, walking away from the scene.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership moved Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to meet Imran Khan.

A joint petition was filed by PTI leaders Junaid Akbar, Sher Ali Arbab, Rauf Hassan, and Amjad Ali through their lawyer, Ayesha Khalid.

The petition stated that the PTI leaders were denied permission to meet the party founder the previous day. The petitioners requested the court to grant them permission to meet the party founder, citing the importance of this meeting for the party’s affairs.