Aleema Khan, Raoof’s WhatsApp messages about Bushra Bibi ‘leaked’

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of former PM Imran Khan and PTI leader Raoof Hasan’s WhatsApp messages regarding former first lady Bushra Bibi have been leaked, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to security sources, the messages revealed Aleema Khan asking Raoof Hasan to stop spreading Bushra Bibi’s message which mentions a meeting with Imran Khan in jail, as it will incite the disinformation cell.

Sources said that Aleema Khan called the message “foolish” and urged Raoof Hasan not to share it further.

The message allegedly from Bushra Bibi had claimed that she was not allowed to meet the founder of PTI alone in jail and that the jailer was pressurized to beat the former Prime Minister. The message also mentioned a conversation between the founder of PTI and the jailer.

In the leaked WhatsApp message, Aleema Khan denied that the founder of PTI made any such statement and asks Raoof Hasan not to spread the message.

It is important to note here that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are currently under arrest in Adiala jail Rawalpindi. Both were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

READ: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ‘arrested’ in new Toshakhana case

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent