Aleema Khan protest causes gridlock, school children and ambulances stuck for hours

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, is staging a sit-in along with party supporters at the Gorakhpur checkpost near Adiala Jail, vowing to stay until she is allowed to meet her incarcerated brother, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Aleema Khan declared that she and her family will remain at the site until they are granted a meeting with the former prime minister.

She alleged that Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement, calling the treatment “oppressive” and “illegal.” “We will stay here until we are granted a meeting. What is happening to Imran Khan is unjust,” she said.

Terming the situation “a jungle law,” she accused authorities of unlawful behaviour towards the PTI founder. “For those who say we are staging a drama — then why is there so much police here?” she questioned.

Aleema Khan said the family’s protest is peaceful, asserting, “This is our country, and we have every right to protest.”

Referring to a recent incident, she asked, “Why was my sister dragged on the road last Tuesday?”

She also criticised the deployment of women police officers, claiming they were being used to “malign other women,” and alleged that the actions were intended to please PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

“If they want to arrest us, they can go ahead — we are not afraid,” Aleema Khan added.

Meanwhile, the ongoing sit-in by Imran Khan’s sister has severely disrupted traffic on Adiala Jail Road. Both sides of the road remain blocked, causing major difficulties for commuters.

Ambulances and school vans are stuck in the hours-long traffic jam. A school van driver told reporters that parents are constantly calling, worried about the delayed arrival of their children due to the blockade.

Reporters at the scene confirm that the gridlock has left locals distressed as the protest shows no sign of ending.