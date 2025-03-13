JIT summons Aleema Khan over “social media propaganda”

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Aleema Khan once again over social media propaganda, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, Aleema Khan has been reportedly summoned again after skipping yesterday’s appearance. JIT has directed Aleema Khan to appear in person on March 14 (tomorrow).

The JIT, established by the federal government, is headed by the Inspector General of Islamabad.

The team was formed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and reportedly possesses solid evidence related to the case.

Last December, the government launched a strict crackdown against individuals spreading propaganda about the state and its institutions on social media, with authorities taking swift action to curb the spread of fake news.

The authorities identified 12 suspects involved in circulating false information and propaganda. FIRs have been lodged against them, with further legal action underway.

The individuals identified in the crackdown include Mehmood Zeeshan Sajid, Faheem Khan, Muhammad Owais, Manocher, Aziz Ahmed, Saad Adnan Khurshid, Muhammad Asad, Malik Ismatullah Khan, Enayatullah, Sultan Mehmood Khan, Kaleemullah, and Aurangzeb.

The suspects hail from various regions, including Karachi, Sanghar, Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Swat. They are accused of engaging in activities that defame the government, incite rebellion, and disrupt state affairs through inflammatory posts.