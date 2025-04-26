Aleister Black resurfaces in WWE with a message of destruction!

Aleister Black is officially back in WWE! After weeks of cryptic vignettes teasing his return, Aleister Black made his long-awaited comeback tonight on SmackDown, and fans could not be more excited.

The former NXT Champion, known for his dark persona and intense style, returned with his original NXT theme music, making the moment even more special.

The big moment came during a segment with The Miz, who was in the ring complaining about being disrespected and about others receiving opportunities he felt they did not deserve.

Suddenly, the lights went out, and Aleister Black appeared. The crowd erupted as Aleister Black entered the ring, wasting no time.

When The Miz tried to speak, Aleister Black silenced him immediately with a devastating Black Mass, leaving no doubt that he means business.

Black had not been seen on WWE television since 2021 and had not competed in a WWE ring since October 2020.

His last match was a brutal no-disqualification loss to Kevin Owens on RAW before he was moved to SmackDown and later released.

Since then, Aleister Black made a name for himself outside WWE, particularly in AEW, under the name Malakai Black.

Read More: WATCH: Rusev’s WWE return video – Contract, Lana’s role & future plans

His return to WWE now marks a new chapter, and fans are eager to see what’s next.

With Aleister Black now back on SmackDown, questions swirl about who he will feud with first.

Given tonight’s events, a showdown with The Miz seems likely, but there are plenty of exciting possibilities ahead.

Aleister Black’s dark charisma and in-ring ability make him a perfect fit to shake up the SmackDown roster.

WWE fans are buzzing about Aleister Black’s return and if tonight is any indication, he is ready to dominate like never before.

Earlier, the Bulgarian Brute made his anticipated return to the WWE after five years hiatus from the company.

His surprise appearance came during a segment on Monday Night Raw with The New Day and Alpha Academy.

Ruseve made a big impact by attacking Akira Tozawa and Otis, and locking Otis in the Accolade – his signature submission move.