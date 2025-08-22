Alexandra Daddario posts rare picture of her growing son and fans can’t stop gushing

Alexandra Daddario has delighted her followers by sharing a rare and adorable photo of her young son on Instagram.

The image, posted on 15 August on Instagram, shows her little one exploring her Dior bag, with fans quick to notice how much he has grown.

The sweet moment had many admirers comparing the child to Disney’s baby Hercules, sparking playful reactions across social media.

Alexandra Daddario, who is known for roles in Baywatch and The White Lotus, has kept her son largely out of the spotlight, making this snapshot even more special for fans.

Alexandra Daddario welcomed her son with husband Andrew Form last year, after announcing her pregnancy in July 2024.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, and Daddario is also stepmother to Form’s two sons from his previous marriage.

Earlier this year, Alexandra Daddario spoke about motherhood, saying her son has brought immense joy and peace into her life.

The actress has embraced family life while balancing her career, and this latest post shows her enjoying precious everyday moments.

Daddario continues to charm her followers by sharing glimpses of her personal life, and fans are thrilled to see this rare update featuring her son, who they think already has good taste.

Earlier, speculation was building across the DCU fanbase as Alexandra Daddario becomes a popular choice for the role of Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe after Gal Gadot’s exit.

After Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled, many have been waiting to see who will take up the mantle. Now, new fan art showing Daddario in the iconic armour has reignited excitement.

The striking illustration presents Alexandra Daddario in the classic Wonder Woman costume, reminiscent of Gal Gadot’s look in the previous DCEU films.

The artwork has impressed fans and added to the belief that Alexandra Daddario could successfully carry the role forward in the newly reimagined DC Universe.