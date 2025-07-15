Alexandra Daddario gets summer ready with major hair transformation

Hollywood diva Alexandra Daddario is all ready to embrace summer with new hair, as she debuted a dramatic transformation in the latest Instagram post.

Alexandra Daddario, 39, is turning heads, as she underwent a major hair transformation to prepare herself for summer 2025. ‘The White Lotus’ star has chopped off her long luscious locks into a bold bob, as showcased in her latest post on the Gram.

“Needed a change,” Daddrio captioned in the five-slide carousel post, featuring the entire haircut session, as well as her flaunting the new look afterwards.

Reacting to her photos, a social user wrote, “Love it!!! You’re gorgeous,” while another commented, “You look great, Alex.”

“Looking great, angel,” one more fan complimented.

“I did the same thing! Love the bob,” a fourth noted, while other followers couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over Daddario’s beautiful blue ‘ocean’ eyes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alexandra Daddario was most recently seen in Nora Kirkpatrick’s dramedy, ‘A Tree Fell in the Woods’, which was premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month.

She is currently busy with the filming of Mark Waters’ biopic of ‘Hershey’ founder, playing his wife Catherine ‘Kitty’ Hershey.