web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Alexandra Daddario gets summer ready with major hair transformation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood diva Alexandra Daddario is all ready to embrace summer with new hair, as she debuted a dramatic transformation in the latest Instagram post.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Alexandra Daddario, 39, is turning heads, as she underwent a major hair transformation to prepare herself for summer 2025. ‘The White Lotus’ star has chopped off her long luscious locks into a bold bob, as showcased in her latest post on the Gram.

“Needed a change,” Daddrio captioned in the five-slide carousel post, featuring the entire haircut session, as well as her flaunting the new look afterwards.

Reacting to her photos, a social user wrote, “Love it!!! You’re gorgeous,” while another commented, “You look great, Alex.”

“Looking great, angel,” one more fan complimented.

“I did the same thing! Love the bob,” a fourth noted, while other followers couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over Daddario’s beautiful blue ‘ocean’ eyes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alexandra Daddario was most recently seen in Nora Kirkpatrick’s dramedy, ‘A Tree Fell in the Woods’, which was premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month.

She is currently busy with the filming of Mark Waters’ biopic of ‘Hershey’ founder, playing his wife Catherine ‘Kitty’ Hershey.

Read more Alexandra Daddario news here

Post Views: 19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.