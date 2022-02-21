Alexandra Daddario’s mansion targeted by Angry Man with Gun

A man, reportedly shouting outside Alexandra Daddario’s home, was arrested after police found a loaded gun in his possession.

According to the L.A. Times, Los Angeles police responded to a 911 call from Daddario’s home on Saturday morning. Reportedly, a man was shouting something about Daddario from outside the home and refused to leave the premises, even when the police arrived.

Police did not confirm what the man was shouting about Daddario, and it’s unclear if the actress herself or someone else who made the call. Police have confirmed that an arrest was made as a result of the complaint.

The LAPD officers also found a loaded handgun in the man’s car and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon. The suspect was later identified as 24-yer old Adam Cako from Woodland Park, Colorado.

It’s not known if Daddario and her fiancé, producer Andrew Form, were home at the time of the incident. The actress had announced their engagement over Instagram in December 2021.

