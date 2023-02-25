‘Phone Na Torta To Acha Hota’: Ali Abbas

Actor Ali Abbas said he wished that he had not broken his mobile phones.

Ali Abbas appeared on the ARY News show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh‘ hosted by Waseem Badami. He gave interesting answers to questions in the rapid-fire round.

When asked one thing he wished he had not done, the actor revealed that it would have been better if he had not broken his mobile phones.

Ali Abbas added that he immediately realized his mistakes. The celebrity admitted to having broken between 10 to 12 mobile phones.

He went on to say that he has broken more hearts than phones.

The actor shared his views about celebrities and events during his answers in the rapid-fire rounds.

He carefully used “social event” to describe awards shows. He described former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as a “politician”.

He named “Fawad Khan” as his favourite actor and described Ahmed Ali Butt as a “phenomenal host”.

Ali Abbas Fahad Mustafa is “his all-time favourite actor” too. He said the host of the renowned Game Show “Jeeto Pakistan” and the “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” cater to different audiences.

