‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director accuses producer of non-payment of fees

Indian filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has filed a complaint against producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, for non-payment of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ direction fees.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As per the reports from Indian media, Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar filed a complaint with the Directors’ Association, accusing Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of his dues, for helming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

According to the complaint, which was later sent to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), in July, Zafar is yet to receive INR7.30 crores from the producers of the film and requested the body to intervene in the matter.

The federation sent a letter to Bhagnani, seeking an explanation, who responded to the claims saying, “The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are liable to various set-offs, as informed to us by BMCM Films Ltd.”

As per the recent development, FWICE has now asked Zafar to submit proofs supporting his claim of unpaid fees.

He has yet to respond to the matter and has maintained complete silence towards the media.

Also Read: THIS Bollywood actor quit ‘Squid Game’ for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

It is worth noting here that the star-studded action flick, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha, was made over a massive budget of INR350 crores. However, the Eid-ul-Fitr release opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the Box Office as well.