Ali Ameen Gandapur causes disturbance at Dajjal check post: police

BHAKKAR: PTI leader Ali Ameen Gandapur caused disturbance at Dajjal check post of Bhakkar district, citing police ARY News reported on Monday.

The police tried to stop former federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur’s car, who was traveling to Dera Ismail Khan, accompanies with others, at the check post, officials said. “He infuriated, confronted with policemen and resorted to firing,” policemen claimed.

“Police officials evade injury in indiscriminate firing,” officials said. “The cars in the convoy of Ali Ameen Gandapur were not stopped and Gandapur escaped from the scene after causing an affray,” according to police officials.

“DPO Bhakkar Naveed rushed to the scene after informed about the incident,” police officials said.

“There were six to seven vehicles in Gandapur’s convoy,” DPO Bhakkar said. “The convoy resorted to resistance when the police signalled them to halt at the check post,” district police officer said.

“It is a routine to make an entry of each and every vehicle passing through the KP-Punjab border,” according to police.

“It is being apprehended that the vehicles in the convoy were carrying some illegal things,” DPO Bhakkar said.

Bhakkar Police later nominated five persons including Ali Ameen Gandapur and 33 unknown accused in Dajjal check post rioting case. The accused have been booked under terrorism act and other charges.

Police has arrested four accused of rioting namely, Shakeel Haider, Altaf, Aftab and Naik Mohammad, DPO Mohammad Naveed has said.

“Arms and drugs have been recovered from the arrested persons,” DPO Bhakkar said.

Comments