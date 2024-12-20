How many cases are registered against CM KP?

Peshawar: The details of the cases registered against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur in the federal capital Islamabad and the province of Punjab have been obtained by ARY News.

According to official documents, 65 cases are registered against Ali Amin Gandapur, with 32 of these cases being in Islamabad and 33 in Punjab.

Additionally four cases have been registered in Faisalabad, three in Attock, and one in Gujranwala. In Islamabad, cases have been registered at 15 police stations, while in Rawalpindi, 11 police stations have registered 16 cases against the Chief Minister.

The charges against Ali Amin Gandapur include terrorism, attempted murder, and activities against the state.

Earlier today, An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has dismissed the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and 10 other party leaders against their indictment in the GHQ attack case.

As per details, the court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made.

The court also stated that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective. Other PTI leaders whose pleas were dismissed include Ali Amin Gandapur, Kunwal Shauzab, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shibli Faraz.

The prosecution was represented by Rana Rafaqat Zahoor Shah, while Imran Khan’s legal team consisted of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.

The surge in the cases against Ali Amin Gandapur occurred when incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan issued a call for a protest in the federal capital on November 24, 2024.

CM KP, along with Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, played a crucial role in leading the rally from Peshawar into Islamabad. The incidents during the protest led to a spike in legal cases against Gandapur, with multiple charges.