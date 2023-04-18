Court drops terrorism charges against Ali Amin Gandapur

SARGODHA: A Sargodha anti-terrorism court on Tuesday quashed terrorism charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

On April 8, a case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur at Islamabad’s Golra police station under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the Peshawar High Court’s D.I. Khan bench last week.

The ATC judge announced the verdict after police produced the Gandapur in the court and sought a 14-day extension in his physical remand in the checkpost attack case.

During the hearing, police said the vehicle used by the former minister in the attack was yet to be recovered. The PTI leader’s lawyer also submitted his arguments.

Later, the judge announced his reserved verdict, dropping terrorism charges against the political leader and handing him over to police on one-day transit remand.

The court also ordered police to produce Gandapur before Civil magistrate in Bakhtar within 24 hours.

