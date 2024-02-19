KP CM nominee Ali Amin Gandapur gets protective bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High (PHC) on Monday granted protective bail to PTI’s nominee for the provincial chief minister’s office Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered against him by Islamabad police, ARY News reported.

PHC Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan accepted the bail petition of Ali Amin Gandapur. The court also directed to submit surety bond of worth Rs 100,000.

It is worth noting that the, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala, where he is incarcerated.

”I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, while no consensus on the premier’s name yet,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was quoted as saying.

His political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.