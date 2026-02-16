Mohsin Naqvi did more than anyone for PTI founder’s release, says Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has credited Mohsin Naqvi with playing an unparalleled role in securing the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Ali Amin Gandapur said, “No one worked as tirelessly as Mohsin Naqvi for the PTI founder’s release. He even spoke directly to the Field Marshal, a feat no one else could achieve.” He described Naqvi as the only person capable of confronting senior military leadership on this matter.

Ali Amin Gandapur added that the party’s focus has now shifted to public welfare, stating, “With the PTI founder’s release, we have moved from political struggle to addressing people’s health and well-being. We take responsibility for this progress.”

However, the former minister criticized internal party divisions, warning that PTI’s sit-ins and protests alone will not guarantee Imran Khan’s release.

“There are ill-intentioned elements within our ranks, and no one in PTI currently has the authority to make key decisions. Many are blaming each other instead of working collectively,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

PTI Parliamentary Party Meeting

Earlier, the parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting in the federal capital in which members voiced concerns over internal matters, including criticism of overseas-based YouTubers and discussions about party decision-making.

According to participants, several lawmakers expressed frustration at content creators operating from abroad, alleging that they were earning foreign currency while harming the party’s interests. During the meeting, criticism was also directed at PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan, with one member claiming recent developments were negatively affected by her actions.

Sources present at the meeting indicated a possibility that Raja Nasir Abbas could meet PTI founder Imran Khan in the coming days.

Debate also emerged over who should steer party decisions, family members or political leadership. PTI lawmaker Junaid Akbar said members had suggested that responsibility for key decisions be taken by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, adding that the issue was discussed in detail during the session.

Akbar noted that while the PTI founder’s family was understandably under strain, Imran Khan had previously delegated decision-making authority to both opposition leaders. “We must decide whose guidance to follow and who will make the decisions,” he said.

The meeting reflects ongoing internal deliberations within PTI as the party navigates organisational and political challenges.