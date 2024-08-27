Ali Amin Gandapur mulls change in PTI Punjab leadership

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur is mulling to replace Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Punjab leadership as the internal rifts in the party ranks deepened, ARY News reported citing sources.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur wants Sheikh Waqas Akram to replace Hammad Azhar as PTI Punjab president and he has also presented the proposal to the party founder, Imran Khan, the sources privy to the development said.

“PTI Punjab President Hammad Azhar will not be able to run the party’s affairs properly as there are reservations against him. Mian Aslam Iqbal will also not able to keep the party united,” CM Ali Amin Gandapur told Imran Khan.

The sources revealed that CM Ali Amin Gandapur and Shibli Faraz are convincing Imran Khan to make convincing Sheikh Waqas Akram the new chief of PTI Punjab.

“Differences between Hammad Azhar and Aslam Iqbal caused difficulties in reaching a consensus within the party,” the sources privy to the development said.

Read More: PTI rejects Hammad Azhar’s resignation

The Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the resignation of senior politician Hamad Azhar, urging him to continue his work for the party while assuring him that his concerns will be addressed soon, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a recent meeting, the PTI Core Committee discussed the country’s current political situation and reviewed the legal matters surrounding the party’s founder.

The committee unanimously decided not to accept Azhar’s resignation, encouraging him to reconsider his decision and continue his responsibilities in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former National Assembly (NA) member Hammad Azhar resigned as president of PTI Punjab chapter on Thursday [August 15].