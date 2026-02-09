Perpetual arrest warrants issued for Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub

Islamabad: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday issued perpetual arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Omar Ayub Khan in connection with two Azadi March cases, declaring both proclaimed offenders.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the cases at the District and Sessions Court, Islamabad. Both Gandapur and Ayub failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

The court, noting their continued absence, declared the two PTI leaders proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants against them.

Earlier, during the previous hearing, the court had directed the initiation of proceedings to declare Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender.

Two cases have been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur and others at Barakahu police station in connection with the Azadi March.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today rejected a petition seeking permission for an immediate meeting with PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard 13 petitions related to Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the bench dismissed the petition for a meeting with Imran Khan, filed by senior PTI leader Latif Khosa. The SC observed that such an order could not be passed without first issuing notice to the government.

Chief Justice Afridi said the petition must overcome objections regarding maintainability before any relief could be granted.

The Supreme Court subsequently issued a notice to the government for Tuesday to respond to the matter.

Chief Justice Afridi noted that the matter pertained to an order dated August 24, 2023, and observed that the case was no longer maintainable.

The apex court also took up the government’s petitions challenging the acquittal of Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case. The SC ordered the formation of a three-judge bench to hear the appeals.

In addition, the court heard Imran Khan’s appeals related to the Official Secrets Act case and the National Accountability Bureau reference concerning the Al-Qadir University Trust.