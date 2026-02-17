Gandapur denies wrongdoing in Sanam Javed controversy

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has spoken out regarding the controversy involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, clarifying details about her movements and the related allegations.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Sanam Javed had stayed at both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House and the Chief Minister’s House for two months. He claimed that she went out without informing him, which led to misunderstandings and false accusations against him.

“The lack of security during her outings resulted in an alleged abduction, and I was wrongly implicated,” Gandapur said. He added that a formal abduction case had been filed, which also included the name of her friend. Ali Amin Gandapur insisted that the situation was misrepresented because the name of the friend accompanying her was not disclosed.

Ali Amin Gandapur urged the public to avoid forming opinions without proper investigation, saying, “Drawing conclusions without inquiry goes against Islamic teachings.”

Sanam Javed Alleged Kidnapping

On Oct 07, 2025, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the alleged kidnapping of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed after she was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals.

According to police, the FIR was filed at the Sharqi Police Station in Peshawar on behalf of Advocate Hira Babar. The spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed the registration of the case.

According to the spokesperson, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken serious notice of the kidnapping and ordered a thorough and transparent investigation. He has directed that those involved be immediately arrested in accordance with the law and that all findings be made public.

In a statement on X, PTI’s Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, said that Sanam Javed was forcibly picked up from Peshawar. He explained that two vehicles blocked her car on a busy highway, pulled her out in front of her friends, and drove away with her.