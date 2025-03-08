PHC bars authorities from arresting KP CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has restrained authorities from arresting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in any case, ARY News reported,

As per details, the court has also barred authorities from arresting him in cases registered against him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A division bench of the PHC directed the KP government to obtain details of cases registered against Gandapur.

The Assistant Attorney General sought time from the court to collect the details of cases, the court adjourned the plea till April 15.

Earlier, a district and session court in Islamabad maintained the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

As per details, Gandapur failed to appear in court, while his lawyer, Raja Zahoor ul Hassan, and co-accused Asad Farooq were present.

The court, presided over by Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, deferred the hearing of the case registered against Gandapur at the Golra police station in Islamabad.

It’s worth noting that Gandapur’s indictment in the audio leak case was previously deferred until May 25.

In a separate development, on December 26, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) declared KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, over his continuous disappearances in vandalism case.

Gandapur was booked in vandalism case at Hasan Abdal police station. In today’s hearing, the ATC declared Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, as he continued to skip the hearings of the case despite repetitive summons.

The ATC has released an advertisement declaring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a proclaimed offender.