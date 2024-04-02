Gandapur says will step down if fail to get KP’s rights

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday asserted that he would resign from his position if fail to take back province’s due rights, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the KP chief minister regretted that the Constitution of Pakistan is being violated repeatedly, noting that they won’t allow lawmakers elected on reserved seats to take an oath.

“Those who became assembly members illegally will not be allowed to take oath, we will not compromise on our constitutional right,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

“PTI founder Imran Khan had urged the need to seek the rights of the province. I will take every step for the sake of the uplift of the province,” he said, adding that he would meet the premier and use all the ways to get the rights of the province.

He reiterated the claim that the rigging was carried out in the recently held elections, saying: “The fake cases against us should be ended soon, otherwise, we will use all other means.”

“Only 25 from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and 13 from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the general elections,” GM Gandapur alleged.

Meanwhile, KP chief minister further also called for the formation of the full-bench court in line with the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) judges letter.