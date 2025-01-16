Ali Amin Gandapur secures protective bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended the protective bail of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for three weeks, barring his arrest in pending cases.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed.

During the proceedings, Ali Amin Gandapur’s counsel argued that his client could not appear in court due to his participation in a scheduled meeting between the government and the opposition, at 11:00 a.m. today.

Responding to the counsel, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired about the timing of the meeting and acknowledged the explanation.

The PHC directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its report, noting that while the federal government had presented its response, NAB’s input was still awaited.

Deputy Attorney General Daulat Khan represented the federal government during the session.

The court’s decision to extend the protective bail provides temporary relief to Gandapur, allowing him to fulfill his official commitments while ensuring legal protection against arrest in ongoing cases.