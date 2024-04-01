KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur seeks cancellation of his arrest warrant

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday moved Islamabad’s district and sessions court for cancellation of his non-bailable arrest warrants in a case related to PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March,’ ARY News reported.

Last week, Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan, while hearing the case, issued a warrant for Gandapur and Qureshi over the non-compliance of court summons repeatedly.

Ali Amin Gandapur in his plea moved in the district and sessions court through lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan said due to the electoral campaign he was unable to appear before the court.

Seeking an unconditional apology from the court, the KP CM pleaded with the court to cancel his non-bailable arrest warrant.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court ordered the federal government to provide details of cases against Ali Amin Gandapur.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmed heard the petition of the KP CM seeking details of cases against him.

“This problem has not yet been resolved?” Justice Shakeel Ahmed questioned. “Problems still persist, we don’t know the cases registered in Punjab,” counsel Arshad Ahmed said.

“Get bail if involved in any case in Punjab,” Justice Shakeel said. “If they will provide us details then we will go to court. They are not providing us details of cases, and nothing has been shared in writing till now,” Gandapur’s lawyer said.