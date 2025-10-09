Gandapur goes public with resignation, says he served KP with integrity

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who was removed from his position by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has submitted his resignation to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Latest News

Ali Amin Gandapur shared his resignation letter on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a message expressing his loyalty to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“In respectful compliance of the orders of my leader, and Founding Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, it is my honour to tender my resignation from the Office of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he wrote in his post.

In his farewell note, Gandapur stated that he was stepping down from the post of Chief Minister and highlighted his achievements during his tenure.

He said that, “when I took over as Chief Minister, the province was faced with a dual challenge of financial ruin and menace of terrorism. Over the last one and a half year, with the support of my cabinet, our party members and workers, my team of bureaucracy and above all, guidance of Imran Khan, we steered the province to financial stability and countered the menace of militancy with resolute courage and unwavering decision-making. We initiated mega projects of nation-building in a province that was militarily categorised as a warzone.”

The outgoing chief minister expressed gratitude to his cabinet members, stating, “I thank all my cabinet colleagues, members of the Assembly – both from PTI as well as opposition – and all officers of KP bureaucracy who helped me face extraordinary challenges of governance in KP. I may not be able to claim with certainty that I did well on all those challenges but one thing that I can say with utmost certainty is that I served with absolute sincerity to the people of KP and always acted in the best interest of Pakistan. ”

He concluded his message with patriotic words:

“Pakistan Zindabad, PTI Paindabad.”