Ali Amin Gandapur takes oath as KP CM

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday took oath as newly elected Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Governor KP Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Ali Amin Gandapur in a ceremony held at Governor’s House in Peshawar today.

Yesterday, Ali Amin Gandapur was elected as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the 106 house, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate bagged 90 votes while PML-N candidate Dr. Ibadullah Khan managed to secure 16 votes.

Earlier today, talking to ARY News newly-elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that nine Lac entitled persons in province will be paid Rs 10,000 cash each in Ramazan.

He said that the data will be collected from Ehsas programme to keep transparency in the matter.

Gandapur also promised large-scale reforms in the province. He said experts’ services will be availed to curb corruption and misappropriation. “We will halt those involved in corruption and the sources of graft,” chief minister said.

He vowed to curb drugs and crimes in KP. “We will take all along with us and will work, day and night to serve the people,” he vowed.

It is important to mention here that the PTI leader was named for the Chief Ministership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by PTI founder Imran Khan.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the PTI.

Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and served as the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.