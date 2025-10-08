Ali Amin Gandapur removed as KP CM, confirms Salman Akram Raja

RAWALPINDI: Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja has confirmed that a decision has been made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

“It has been decided that Ali Amin Gandapur will no longer remain the Chief Minister,” Salman Akram Raja said, confirming the development. He added that Sohail Afridi will be appointed as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Raja stated that Imran Khan himself decided to remove Gandapur. Commenting on the current security situation, Salman Akram Raja noted that incidents of terrorism have increased this year, leading to several casualties.

He said the PTI founder expressed deep sorrow over the recent wave of terrorist attacks, particularly the one that occurred in Orakzai today.

According to Raja, the PTI founder, Imran Khan, prayed for those who were martyred in the Orakzai attack and was deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

He added that today’s tragic incident in Orakzai was one of the key factors behind the decision to change the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

The PTI founder’s approval indicates a significant shift in the party’s leadership dynamics.

Barrister Ali Zafar has also confirmed the decision, stating that Sohail Afridi will take over as the new Chief Minister of the province.

Raja emphasized that the decision has been finalized and there is no ambiguity left regarding Gandapur’s removal.

The removal of Ali Amin Gandapur from the chief minister’s position could have implications for the party’s political strategy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources claimed that the decision to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from his position was taken over his differences with Aleema Khanum and Gandapur has been informed about the development.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Rai Suleman, informed media about the decision and said that PTI founder Imran Khan has approved this move.

Sohail Afridi’s name is at the top of the list for the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sohail Afridi belongs to the Khyber district, which was merged into KP from FATA.

A bitter power struggle has been brewing between Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, and Ali Amin Gandapur, with both sides exchanging public barbs and accusations. The infighting has reportedly raised concerns within the PTI’s top leadership, who are worried about the impact on party unity and discipline. The internal divisions have caused tensions among key leaders in the province.