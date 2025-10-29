Arrest warrant issued for Ali Amin Gandapur in liquor case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the liquor and illegal weapons case.

During the hearing, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, the court noted that Gandapur had once again failed to appear, prompting the issuance of arrest warrants.

The court directed authorities to arrest and produce the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader before the court, citing his repeated absence from the proceedings. Gandapur’s counsel, Raja Zahoor Ul Hassan, was also absent.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until November 11.

The case was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station and dates back to October 30, 2016, when Islamabad police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Gandapur’s car.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped and searched at a checkpoint on Rukhsana Bangash Road while Gandapur was reportedly en route to Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala.

The search allegedly led to the recovery of multiple weapons and ammunition. The items were later displayed at the Bara Kahu Police Station and included four Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, a tear-gas gun, and bulletproof vests.

Notably, Ali Amin Gandapur has stepped down as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the orders of Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek‑e‑Insaf (PTI). He tendered his resignation on 8 October 2025.

In his statement, Gandapur said the chief minister’s role was a “trust” given to him by Imran Khan, which he was returning in compliance with the directive.