Ali Ansari pens a heartwarming note for sister Mariam

Pakistani actor Ali Ansari wrote a heartfelt note for his sister, actor Mariam Ansari who got married last month.

In the late hours of Friday, a charming actor of the Pakistani drama industry, Ali Ansari took to the photo and video sharing site, Instagram to share a couple of videos from sister Mariam Ansari’s wedding that took place in December 2021.

The handsome actor dedicated an emotional Instagram post to his sister on the occasion of their late father’s birth anniversary, as he wrote in the caption, “I really wish Dad was here with us on such a special moment of your life, him not present in the videos really made me sad”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

“Words cannot define how I feel. A range of emotions starting from the preps to the events to the rukhsati“, Ali penned his feelings.

Doting brother further wished baby sister and her partner a lifetime of happiness with “I wish you all the happiness in the world and may Allah SWT bless you and @owiii_k in this beautiful relationship”.

For those unversed, younger sister of Ali, actor and RJ Mariam Ansari tied the knot with beau, Owais Khan, son of a distinguished cricketer, Moin Khan, last month in a week long wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Ali Ansari who is one of the most-loved actors of Pakistan of recent times got engaged to renowned actor, Saboor Aly in May 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

The actor enjoys a huge following on social media and crossed the one-million followers’ mark on Instagram earlier this week.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!