Newlyweds Ali & Saboor enjoy PSL with fam!

Star couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly were spotted enjoying last night’s battle of PSL in National Stadium, with family and friends.

Newlywed couple of Pakistan’s drama industry Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari who tied the knot last month, watched Karachi King’s final battle against Islamabad United last night at National Stadium Karachi.

A series of stories and posts shared by the two on their respective handles see the couple twinning in red for the casual look. One of the videos shared by both of them displays their goofy side, as Ali pulls down the cap that the ‘Amanat’ star wore, in order to not let her pose.

The duo posed for some pictures as well as a group selfie with their accompanied friends and Saboor Aly’s brother Aly Syed.

Thousands of social media users including various celebs showered love and compliments for the celebrity couple on their respective posts.

It is pertinent to mention that the celeb couple tied the knot earlier this year, followed by week-long wedding festivities.

Saboor Aly’s performance in hit serials such as ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Bekasoor’, and ‘Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain’ received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Ali Ansari has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry thanks to his work in serials with ‘Riffat Aapa Ki Bahuein’ being one of them.

