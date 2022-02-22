Why Ali Fazal couldn’t celebrate $100 million of ‘Death on the Nile’?

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal’s Hollywood movie ‘Death on The Nile’ crossed $100 million at the Global Box Office.

Ali Fazal, who last appeared in the multi-starrer ‘Death on the Nile’, took to the micro-blogging site on Monday, expressing his excitement as the mystery drama grossed $100 million on Global Box Office.

“Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week so, Chalega. Sahi hai. 🤪🤪🤪 🤵🏻‍♂️ phew. Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar. 😈. pic.twitter.com/bdZ8uVbY78 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 21, 2022

Furthermore, the 35-year-old actor had a rather unique idea to celebrate the huge achievement, as he further wrote, “Aaj rajma chawal khayenge. With achaar. 😈”.

However, the poor guy’s ‘Rajma-Chawal’ dreams were soon crushed by his rumored partner, the Bollywood actor and ‘Fukrey’ co-star, Richa Chadha.

No rajma was soaked yesterday . Please have regular daal-chawal. Thanks. https://t.co/c1CmQUY0gZ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 21, 2022

Richa quoted his tweet with a number of emojis including a red heart and clap, while being a spoilsport for Ali. “No rajma was soaked yesterday . Please have regular daal-chawal. Thanks,” she wrote.

Adapted from crime writer Agatha Christie’s same-titled book, Kenneth Branagh directorial stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, and Dawn French among others.

Get tickets now for the #1 movie in the world. See #DeathOnTheNile now playing exclusively in theaters. https://t.co/7IzC10D16g pic.twitter.com/RczU8k0fjA — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) February 17, 2022

The murder mystery film hit screens earlier this month and is currently running successfully in theatres.

